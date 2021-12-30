Expand / Collapse search

Onalaska man charged, groping 10-year-old girl in Walmart

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Prosecutors have charged a man with groping a 10-year-old girl in an Onalaska Walmart.

Online court records show 30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and resisting an officer.

The La Crosse Tribune reported details from the criminal complaint on Wednesday. According to that document, Amman groped the girl in a store aisle on May 22. The girl told her mother, who confronted Amman. He fled the store.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police caught up with him at his job on Oct. 29. He said he didn’t remember the girl or her mother. He then fled but was apprehended a short time later He told officers he was sick and needs help. Amman’s attorney, public defender Tom Locante, declined to comment.

Milwaukee Walmarts close, sanitation purposes at 2 locations
article

Milwaukee Walmarts close, sanitation purposes at 2 locations

Two Milwaukee Walmarts will close Thursday for sanitation purposes.

Long-term missing Milwaukee man last seen in July
article

Long-term missing Milwaukee man last seen in July

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 34-year-old man last seen on July 17, 2021.

Milwaukee French bulldog theft, 2 wanted

Milwaukee police are looking for two people who forced their way into a home near 60th and Green Tree and stole property, including several French bulldogs.