On the Sith Day of Christmas: 'Star Wars' holiday display lights up California home

Residents of a California suburb were treated to a "Star Wars"-themed holiday light display, complete with the villain Darth Maul and a Jedi.

The elaborate decoration was part of an annual neighborhood tradition in the city of Poway, located just outside of San Diego.

Each year, a small stretch of road nicknamed "Candy Cane Court" or "Candy Cane Lane" goes all out — with a large number of homes in the area opting to create festive Christmas displays for onlookers to enjoy during the holiday season.

San Diego resident Shawn White was driving around the area and shared a video Dec. 20 of the incredible "Star Wars" scene, saying that "out of nowhere I am face to face with Darth Maul and Storm Troopers!"

The home features a person dressed as Darth Maul, a character who first appeared in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Another individual is dressed as a Jedi, while there are several mini Storm Troopers, a BB-8 and even the ever-so-popular Baby Yoda.

The Christmas wonderland tradition in Poway dates back more than 25 years, according to the San Diego Tribune. One resident described the event as "a friendly competition of sorts for the neighborhood," and said that participating in the tradition of Candy Cane Court has led to the neighbors getting to know each other better.

Generating lots of traffic, some families even collect donations for local charities and give out hot cocoa and cookies, according to the newspaper.

Here’s hoping Santa is a "Star Wars" fan, who will also be flying in from a galaxy far, far away.

