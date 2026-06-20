Okauchee Lake water rescue response, report of person overboard

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The Brief Emergency crews are on scene at Okauchee Lake for a water rescue. There was a report late Friday night of a person who went overboard from a boat. The Road T boat launch has been closed, and the public is asked to avoid the area.



Emergency crews responded to Okauchee Lake on Friday night, June 19, for a report of a person who went overboard from a boat.

Incident response

What we know:

The Western Lake Fire District says that about 10:40 p.m., it and the Village of Lac La Belle Police Department were dispatched for a person that had gone overboard on a boat.

This response includes multiple public safety boats, rescue divers, specialized sonar equipment, and drones.

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Authorities are asking the public to give emergency crews space as they conduct the investigation and gather facts regarding this incident.

The Road T boat launch has been closed by the Village of Lac La Belle Police Department.

Scene at the boat launch on Okauchee Lake.

Western Lakes Fire District says additional information will be released when available.