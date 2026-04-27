Okauchee homicide; woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over dinner

The Brief Mikayla Kloth is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Okauchee apartment on April 24. Kloth admitted to investigators she stabbed the victim in the chest during an argument about dinner plans. A court commissioner set a $2 million cash bond for Kloth.



Prosecutors have charged an Okauchee woman with homicide. Investigators say she stabbed her boyfriend because of a chicken dinner.

Mikayla Kloth

Okauchee homicide investigation

What we know:

Lac La Belle police say 27-year-old Mikayla Kloth stabbed her boyfriend right through his heart. This all happened on Friday night, April 24, at an apartment in Okauchee, which is an unincorporated area within the Village of Lac La Belle.

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When investigators arrived on the scene, they found a man lying flat on his back. They asked Kloth why she did it. Kloth said it was because she wanted to go out to eat that night, and her boyfriend came over to her apartment to cook chicken drumsticks.

Mikayla Kloth

When asked if there was a struggle, Kloth told police, "No, I did stab him."

Kloth said her boyfriend grabbed the knife on the blade side, she got angry, and pushed the knife into his chest.

Mikayla Kloth

The victim's father spoke in Waukesha County court on Monday. He asked FOX6 News not to name him, or his 25-year-old son.

In court

What they're saying:

"Please never let that monster walk the streets ever again," said the victim's father.

"She admits, ‘I stabbed him. You have to take me to jail? OK.' She didn’t hesitate with her discussion with officers," said Waukesha County Court Commissioner David Herring.

Waukesha County Court Commissioner David Herring

Investigators said a week before he was stabbed, the victim told someone that Kloth bit his thumb and he was worried about his safety.

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The court commissioner set cash bond at $2 million.