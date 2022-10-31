O&H Danish Bakery unveils new Christmas cookie kringle

article

O&H Danish Bakery(O&H) announces its new limited edition Christmas Cookie Kringle will be available online from Monday, Oct. 31 to December 31.

According to a news release, O&H combined Christmas cookies with Wisconsin’s official dessert Kringle, to make its limited edition Christmas Cookie Kringle. The Christmas Cookie Kringle has 36 layers of O&H Danish Bakery’s signature flaky pastry, which is then formed into the traditional oval shape and filled with a delectable butter cookie filling made with premium vanilla and cookie paste. The Kringle is then topped with creamy holiday-colored frosting and festive sprinkles.

"Christmas is our favorite time of year at O&H Danish Bakery, and being a family-owned business, we love being able to share our family’s holiday traditions with our customers. Baking Christmas cookies is a beloved holiday memory for many, including myself, so combining that with our signature Kringle is the ultimate holiday combination," says Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. "We can’t wait for you to try the Christmas Cookie Kringle and add a new tradition to your celebrations."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

O&H said customers will be pleased to see the return of other popular seasonal treats, including Thanksgiving "Stuffed" Kringle and Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle, available now through Nov. 27 and Dec. 2. As its name suggests, the Thanksgiving "Stuffed" Kringle comes packed with extra pecan and cranberry filling making it a worthy namesake to the holiday.

O&H Danish Bakery said they have been serving traditional Danish baked goods from its home base in Racine, Wisconsin, for generations. To this day, the Bakery continues to surprise customers with creative seasonal flavors in addition to offering fan-favorite classics such as pecan, apple and an homage to its home state; the Wisconsin Kringle filled with Door County Montmorency cherries, cranberries and cream cheese.

For more information on O&H Danish Bakery and the Kringles that they serve, head to O&H Danish Bakery.