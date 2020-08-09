Officer Mensah physically assaulted, home vandalized in incident Saturday night

article

Police are investigating an incident that happened at the private residence of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah around 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

According to police, a group of approximately 50-60 people vandalized the home on N. 100th Street and W. Vienna Street.

Officer Mensah allegedly attempted to communicate with the group but was physically assaulted outside his home, according to a release from Wauwatosa Police around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

As the officer made his way back into his home, armed protestors approached the rear door and shot a single shotgun round into the back door.

At this time, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Advertisement

The Wauwatosa Police Department received assistance in disbursing the crowd from numerous neighboring agencies.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is actively monitoring reported plans for demonstrations today, Sunday, August 9th, 2020, a release said.

All City of Wauwatosa employees support the right to peacefully protest. Further incidents of vandalism or violent behavior will be dealt with on a situation by situation.

Officer Joseph Mensah is on administrative leave, with pay, stemming from an officer-involved shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole earlier this year. That case is still under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Mensah has been involved in the shooting deaths of three people in five years. The 2015 fatal shooting of Antonio Gonzalez was ruled justified, as was the 2016 death of Jay Anderson.