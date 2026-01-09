Oakland Avenue reconstruction project in Shorewood begins in February
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - The Village of Shorewood is scheduled to reconstruct N. Oakland Avenue between E. Capitol Drive and E. Glendale Avenue.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early February and be completed in December 2026.
Project purpose
What we know:
A news release from Shorewood says the purpose of this project is to replace the pavement and enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists on that stretch of Oakland Avenue.
The proposed improvements include:
- Replace existing pavement
- Replace water mains and services
- Upgrade traffic signals and street lighting
- Enhanced pedestrian safety
Traffic patterns and street parking will be impacted during construction, officials said.
Public meeting planned
What's next:
Residents are invited to a pre-construction public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shorewood Village Center at 3920 N. Murray Avenue.
Additional project information is available on the Oakland Avenue Resconstruction website.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Village of Shorewood.