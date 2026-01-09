Oakland Avenue reconstruction project in Shorewood begins in February

article

The Brief Shorewood will reconstruct N. Oakland Avenue (Capitol to Glendale) from February through December 2026 to replace pavement and upgrade utilities. The project includes new water mains, traffic signals, and lighting, with a specific focus on enhancing pedestrian and bicyclist safety. Residents can learn about traffic and parking impacts at a pre-construction meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22.



The Village of Shorewood is scheduled to reconstruct N. Oakland Avenue between E. Capitol Drive and E. Glendale Avenue.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early February and be completed in December 2026.

Project purpose

What we know:

A news release from Shorewood says the purpose of this project is to replace the pavement and enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists on that stretch of Oakland Avenue.

The proposed improvements include:

Replace existing pavement

Replace water mains and services

Upgrade traffic signals and street lighting

Enhanced pedestrian safety

Traffic patterns and street parking will be impacted during construction, officials said.

Public meeting planned

What's next:

Residents are invited to a pre-construction public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shorewood Village Center at 3920 N. Murray Avenue.

Additional project information is available on the Oakland Avenue Resconstruction website.