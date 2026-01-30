Oakland Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday, Feb. 2
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - The Village of Shorewood announced on Friday, Jan. 30, that reconstruction of N. Oakland Avenue between E. Capitol Drive and E. Glendale Avenue is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 2. The project is expected to be complete in December 2026.
Project overview
What we know:
A news release says the construction project will remove and reconstruct the roadway and driveway approaches to include the following improvements:
Roadway
- Construct curb extensions (bump outs) throughout the project limits to enhance pedestrian safety (See map for locations)
- Install Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs) at Elmdale Court and Glendale Avenue to enhance pedestrian safety
- Replace and modify the existing RRFBs at Jarvis Street (See map for location)
- Remove the southbound right turn lane at Metro Market
- Upgrade all traffic signals and street lighting
- Construct additional bus shelters at the Kenmore Place bus stops
Utilities
- Upgrade aging underground utilities, improve drainage and replace lead service lines
- Install new fire hydrants and additional water valves
- Replace storm sewers and catch basins and adjust manholes along the corridor
Construction Impacts
- During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained whenever possible. The contractor may schedule long-term closures of one direction of traffic. Traffic patterns will be posted on the website weekly
- During water main and underground utility replacement work, parking on Oakland Avenue will be maintained except in work zones
- Short-term water shut-offs are necessary while crews replace water mains and service lines. Some night work is scheduled to accommodate businesses with daytime water needs
- Parking on Oakland Avenue will be prohibited during roadway reconstruction
- Crews are scheduled to saw-cut expansion cracks in the evening and overnight hours during paving operations. Noise is associated with this work
- Short-term sidewalk closures are scheduled. ADA compliant detours will be posted
- Periodic temporary water service interruptions
- The village and project team will work with Milwaukee County Transit System to reroute bus service as needed
Businesses along Oakland Avenue will remain open for business.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Village of Shorewood.