Oakland Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday, Feb. 2

The Brief Work begins Monday, Feb. 2, on N. Oakland Avenue (Capitol to Glendale), with an expected completion date of December 2026. The project includes new pavement, pedestrian safety "bump outs," flash beacons, bus shelters, and the replacement of aging lead service lines. One lane of traffic will generally remain open, though parking will be restricted.



The Village of Shorewood announced on Friday, Jan. 30, that reconstruction of N. Oakland Avenue between E. Capitol Drive and E. Glendale Avenue is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 2. The project is expected to be complete in December 2026.

Project overview

What we know:

A news release says the construction project will remove and reconstruct the roadway and driveway approaches to include the following improvements:

Roadway

Construct curb extensions (bump outs) throughout the project limits to enhance pedestrian safety (See map for locations)

Install Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs) at Elmdale Court and Glendale Avenue to enhance pedestrian safety

Replace and modify the existing RRFBs at Jarvis Street (See map for location)

Remove the southbound right turn lane at Metro Market

Upgrade all traffic signals and street lighting

Construct additional bus shelters at the Kenmore Place bus stops

Utilities

Upgrade aging underground utilities, improve drainage and replace lead service lines

Install new fire hydrants and additional water valves

Replace storm sewers and catch basins and adjust manholes along the corridor

Construction Impacts

During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained whenever possible. The contractor may schedule long-term closures of one direction of traffic. Traffic patterns will be posted on the website weekly

During water main and underground utility replacement work, parking on Oakland Avenue will be maintained except in work zones

Short-term water shut-offs are necessary while crews replace water mains and service lines. Some night work is scheduled to accommodate businesses with daytime water needs

Parking on Oakland Avenue will be prohibited during roadway reconstruction

Crews are scheduled to saw-cut expansion cracks in the evening and overnight hours during paving operations. Noise is associated with this work

Short-term sidewalk closures are scheduled. ADA compliant detours will be posted

Periodic temporary water service interruptions

The village and project team will work with Milwaukee County Transit System to reroute bus service as needed

Businesses along Oakland Avenue will remain open for business.