Oak Creek water rescue at Bender Park; 1 taken to hospital

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The Brief Emergency responders rescued a person from the water at Bender Park in Oak Creek late Sunday night. Responding crews located a conscious victim suffering from a traumatic water injury who could not get out of the water. Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma center for further medical treatment.



One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water at Bender Park in Oak Creek on Sunday night, July 26.

Water rescue

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a conscious victim with a traumatic injury who was unable to exit the water. Bystanders were attempting to assist the victim.

Oak Creek rescue swimmers enter the water from the breakwater rocks to stabilize the victim, after which additional swimmers were deployed to transport the victim to the South Milwaukee rescue boat.

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The victim was transported by a paramedic unit to a trauma center for additional medical care.

An additional individual was evaluated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital.