Oak Creek house fire; crews quickly extinguish flames Sunday

The Brief Firefighters quickly brought a Oak Creek residential fire under control Sunday morning. Crews prevented serious damage and confirmed no one was hurt. Multiple fire departments assisted as the cause remains under investigation.



Oak Creek firefighters knocked down a house fire in less than five minutes Sunday morning, Jan. 18, after smoke was reported coming from the roof of a single-family home on the city’s south side.

What we know:

The Oak Creek Dispatch Center received a call at about 11:05 a.m. for a residence near S 10th Ave and E County Line Road. Crews arriving on scene reported light smoke coming from the roof and began an offensive interior attack.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, limiting damage to the area where the fire started.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

Dig deeper:

Fire departments from Cudahy, South Milwaukee, Milwaukee and Franklin assisted the Oak Creek Fire Department during the response. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.