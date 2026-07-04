Oak Creek clubhouse fire, building deemed total loss

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The Brief An Oak Creek clubhouse at the Residences at Oakview is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning, July 4. When firefighters arrived, a heavy volume of fire was coming from the roof. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



An Oak Creek clubhouse is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning, July 4.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, emergency communications got a 911 call for a report of a structure fire near Superior Place and Huron Street, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters found a heavy volume of fire coming from the roof of the clubhouse at the Residences at Oakview.

There were no reported injuries.

The Oak Creek Fire Department was assisted by the Milwaukee Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Greenfield Fire Department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.