Incident at Oak Creek Motel 6; police seek to ID person of interest
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police are seeking public assistance to identify a person of interest regarding a Wednesday night incident at a Motel 6.
What we know:
Officers from the Oak Creek Police Department responded to the Motel 6 on College Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.
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Initially, police advised residents to avoid the area of 13th Street and College Avenue, describing the situation as an "isolated incident between two people and there is no danger to the public."
If you know this person, or have seen him, please contact Detective Zamborini at 414-766-7626.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.