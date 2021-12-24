NORAD tracks Santa Claus, Christmas flight

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Santa Claus has taken flight – and the crews at NORAD are tracking his every move – from the North Pole to the South Pole and all points in between. The FOX6 WakeUp News team spoke with Lt. Gen. Alain Pelletier who is stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado about the operation.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker website is up and running for you check out now.

