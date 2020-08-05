Noah's Ark Waterpark closed for the season due to COVID-19 concerns

Noah's Ark Waterpark has been closed for the season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Bill Lentz, VP of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment said in a release Wednesday, Aug. 5 obtained by WMTV that leadership of the Wisconsin Dells waterpark determined that the facility should remain temporarily closed for the health and safety of its employees and guests.

Noah’s Ark Waterpark is now set to reopen Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

The water park closed until further notice on Aug. 1 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 -- the same day that Wisconsin’s mask mandate went into effect.

In late July, the waterpark's general manager was fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate.

The waterpark's website features this message regarding the closure:

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to keep Noah’s Ark Waterpark closed for the remainder of the 2020 Season. We made this decision proactively with the health and safety of our Guests, Team Members, and the Wisconsin Dells community as our top priority.

"We thank our Team Members for their flexibility and tireless efforts to provide people with a fun escape during this unprecedented summer. To our Guests: thank you for your understanding and support during these challenging times. All 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 Season Passes will be extended to include the 2021 Season. Additionally, all 2020 Season Passholders will receive a free 2021 Buddy Ticket in appreciation of their commitment to Noah’s Ark Waterpark.

"We will use the remainder of this year to prepare Noah’s Ark for its 2021 season, scheduled to begin Memorial Day weekend, and look forward to welcoming Guests and Team Members back at that time."