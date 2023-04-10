No Sheboygan Brat Days in 2023

article

Sheboygan Brat Days will not take place in 2023, organizers announced Monday, April 10.

The event is put on by the Sheboygan Jaycees.

In 2022, they announced they would be changing the format of the event.

A post on social media said the 2023 cancelation is "in correlation with last year's announcement that we are currently working to revamp the event."

The Sheboygan Jaycees will continue to organize Brat Days. It is one of their largest fundraising projects. Proceeds are given back to the community primarily through donations.