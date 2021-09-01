No resolution to Deshaun Watson dilemma as he stays on Houston Texans roster

article

Quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the active roster Tuesday as the Houston Texans made cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations. Even before the accusations against Watson, he had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.

Watson, who led the NFL in passing yards last season, reported to camp to avoid being fined and participated in individual drills but never practiced with the team, watching as Tyrod Taylor ran the offense.

"I’ve said from Day 1 that Deshaun is a part of this team and we’ll continue to handle business accordingly," Taylor said when asked about his thoughts on Watson remaining on the roster.

The Texans haven’t named Taylor the starter, but he started each preseason game and his repetitions in practice made it clear that he would be the one to replace Watson.

"My mindset hasn’t changed since I started playing football," Taylor said. "Prepare like a starter, lead like a starter and let the coaches make decisions."

Rookie third-round pick Davis Mills will be his backup after the Texans released veteran Jeff Driskel Tuesday.

Other notable players released by the Texans were tight end Ryan Izzo and receivers Keke Coutee, Chris Moore and Alex Erickson.