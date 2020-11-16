Newsom considering statewide curfew as COVID-19 cases surge in California

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said he was considering implementing a statewide curfew as coronavirus cases in California nearly doubled in the last 10 days, the "fastest increase yet," he said.

Newsom said during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing that he would be looking at studies and other cities and countries that have implemented some form of curfew, such as Paris.

"We have a lot of questions of what it looks like," he said.

On Monday, Newsom announced that he was pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Majority of California counties revert back to state's most restrictive tier

"We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said in a statement. "California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes."

As of Monday, 41 counties, or 94 percent of the state, was placed in the most restrictive purple tier. Purple means that the virus rates and "widespread" and many non-essential indoor business operations must be closed.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County was also considering implementing a curfew due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said Monday that the county will be discussing the possibility of additional restrictions this week, including a possible curfew for business operations or other restrictions on operating hours.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"While we should not jump to any conclusions before the Board of Supervisors has had time to fully consider all options, I trust we will be guided by ways to safely keep the economy open," he said in a statement. "We must also look for structural ways to remind everyone that the safest place to be right now is at home. Potential options could include instituting a curfew, so businesses do not have to close again. Rather, businesses would have limited hours for essential activities."

Supervisor Janice Hahn echoed that possibility, particularly for restaurants.

"The fact of the matter is, this is a dire warning to all of us. It's an alarm that the cases have spiked so dramatically," Hahn told KNX Newsradio Monday. "The suggestion is that we ask our businesses, our restaurants, to close maybe by 10 p.m. so that they don't essentially become bars where people are just sitting around drinking, laughing and talking without their masks on. So it's not a general public curfew for everybody."

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet in closed session Tuesday.

The Associated Press and CNS contributed to this report.