New Downtown Racine farmers market to launch in 2026

Downtown Racine will welcome its inaugural farmers market in 2026. Planned attractions include petting zoos, bookmobiles, sprouts activities, cooking demonstrations, contests, and live music. Vendor applications are now being accepted. Space assignments will begin Jan. 20.



Downtown Racine will launch its inaugural farmers market in 2026. The market will take place at Festival Park.

About the Farmers Market

According to a news release, the market will feature a curated mix of farmers, food producers, and artisans, supported by local business sponsorships that help fund advertising and community activities.

The market will feature a vibrant lineup of attractions—including petting zoos, bookmobiles, and 'sprouts' activities—alongside cooking demos, contests, and live music.

Vendor amenities will include an indoor office space, dedicated FoodShare program staff, indoor restrooms, a vendor green room, hundreds of picnic tables, permanent covered areas, and two live music zones. Most vendor spaces will accommodate vehicles, with streamlined traffic patterns for easy setup and teardown, along with online forms and data collection tools to support vendor success.

"This year presents a golden opportunity to set a new standard for what farmers markets can achieve," said Dawn Carrillo, Market Manager. "Our goal is to create a place where vendors thrive, families gather, and the entire community feels welcome every single Saturday."

The market will accommodate up to 60 farmers and vendors, with a limited, exclusive every-other-week participation option available only in 2026 for vendors who wish to maintain existing summer markets while testing the Racine location.

How to apply

Vendor applications are now being accepted. Space assignments will begin Jan. 20, and applicants will be contacted directly.