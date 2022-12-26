New Miss Wisconsin 2022; previous title holder now Miss America

article

The new Miss Wisconsin 2022 is Kylene Spanbauer of Fond Du Lac, who was previously Miss Harbor Cities 2022.

According to a news release, Spanbauer previously served as Miss Harbor Cities 2022 and placed as the first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in June. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the previous Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023 and could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin.

Kylene Spanbauer & Grace Stanke (Photo credit: Magic Dreams Productions)

Stanke and Spanbauer served as Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen in 2017 and 2016.

In the news release, Spanbauer said she is committed to spending her time as Miss Wisconsin providing education and empowerment through her social impact initiative "No Means No: Sexual Assault Education." Through her work as a sexual assault prevention educator and youth advocate, she provides abuse education and supports victims by helping contribute to the prevention of sexual violence.

Spanbauer hopes to continue building community awareness about sexual assault and engage a variety of audiences on the prevention of sexual violence and abuse through age-appropriate and inclusive presentations on safe and unsafe actions.

Kylene Spanbauer (Photo credit: Magic Dreams Productions)

Spanbauer was awarded a full scholarship to attend the University of Iowa and was a featured "Golden Girl" baton twirler for the Hawkeyes Marching Band for five years.

Spanbauer is thrilled to have the opportunity to take on the role of Miss Wisconsin 2022 and will appear alongside Grace Stanke at the Miss America 2023 Homecoming on a date to be determined in February or March.