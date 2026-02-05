Milwaukee County health insurance contract approved after lapse

The Brief The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a new health insurance contract. The previous contract expired at the beginning of 2026 due to an employee error. That employee has since been fired. At no point did any county employees, their families, or retirees lose their health insurance.



Milwaukee County's health care debacle is almost fixed.

Previous contract lapsed

The backstory:

The county's contract with UnitedHealthcare expired at the beginning of 2026.

County supervisors didn't learn about the lapse until nearly one month later.

The county’s contract expired on Dec. 31, 2025.

It applies to thousands of county employees, their families, as well as retirees.

New contract approved

What we know:

The new contract will be retroactive, running from Jan. 1, 2026 through Dec. 31, 2030.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley blamed an employee for the mistake and said that employee was fired.

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

He also said workers never lost their coverage.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, the Milwaukee County Board approved a new contract with UnitedHealthcare and Optum Rx. UnitedHealthcare administers health care claims for the county.

"The director of benefits managed this badly, terribly, put fear into people's hearts about their health care, let a critical contract lapse. That is totally unacceptable," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland.

"We all have questions, and we need to make certain that not only the employees, but the taxpayers don't get caught paying the price for this disheartening situation they put us in," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon.

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Crowley says he'll sign this legislation once it reaches his desk. That will allow the county to sign the new contract.

He says it was needed to keep costs lower as it will mean workers here are still in network with their providers.