New ‘Milwaukee County Center for Youth’ officially opens

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was joined by county, state, and local leaders on Thursday, March 5 to officially open the new Milwaukee County Center for Youth (MCCY).

New center for youth

What we know:

The facility is located within the Vel R. Phillips Youth & Family Justice Center.

"The Milwaukee County Youth Center, this center for youth, represents opportunity. And thanks to the more than $28 million in grant funding from the state of Wisconsin and the extraordinary partnership of the advocates, the legislators, and the leaders here today, we are bringing this vision to life," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The new facility will serve up to 32 young people at a time in a treatment-oriented, secure residential setting designed to foster growth, accountability, and successful reintegration into the community.

In 2018, the Wisconsin State Legislature enacted Wisconsin Act 185 to reform the state’s juvenile corrections system by replacing Lincoln Hills & Copper Lake Schools with smaller, regional Secure Residential Care Centers for Children and Youth (SRCCCYs).

The goal was to place young people closer to home, in safer and more treatment-focused environments, while maintaining strong community ties and supporting successful reentry.

What they're saying:

"Young people are our future, and we have a responsibility to set them up for future success," said County Executive Crowley. "This includes serving our youth closer to home in a treatment-focused environment, with proven programming to help them build the skills they need to thrive. The Milwaukee County Center for Youth is a major step toward transforming our youth justice system and moving us closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, as mandated by the Wisconsin State Legislature in 2018 – a bipartisan effort I was proud to help advance during my time serving as a state lawmaker."

Key features of the new facility include:

Education spaces—Classrooms, teacher support spaces and offices, a computer/learning lab, vocational programming, testing and consultation rooms, culinary arts programming, and other multimedia learning opportunities.

Health care—Dedicated space to meet the youth’s medical, mental wellness, and dental health needs within the facility.

Recreation space—Indoor and outdoor recreation areas, as well as outdoor green space.

Amenities—A welcoming public entry and vestibule, private meeting spaces, family visitation areas, and dining and culinary arts programming.