New Greyhound service in Wisconsin; connects Minneapolis to Chicago

article

The Brief Greyhound launched daily service connecting Minneapolis and Chicago through nearly a dozen Wisconsin communities. Service has officially begun, with tickets now available online or via the Greyhound app. The expansion focuses on providing reliable long-distance transportation to several underserved rural areas in Wisconsin.



Greyhound announced on Tuesday, Jan. 7 the launch of service in Wisconsin – connecting Minneapolis and Chicago with stops in nearly a dozen state communities.

New bus service

What we know:

A news release says there will be one trip per day in each direction, 7 days a week. Service has already begun, and tickets are available at greyhound.com or on the Greyhound mobile app.

Stops include:

Minneapolis, MN: 516 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55403

Eau Claire, WI: 6251 Truax Ln., Eau Claire, WI 54703

Chippewa Falls, WI: 2971 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Stanley, WI: 600 S. Broadway St., Stanley, WI 54768

Abbotsford, WI: 1210 N. Division St., Abbotsford, WI 54421

Wausau, WI: 555 Jefferson St., Wausau, WI 54403

Wittenberg, WI: W17256 Red Oak Ln., Wittenberg, WI 54499

Bonduel, WI: 218 S Cecil St., Bonduel, WI 54107

Green Bay, WI: 1121 Radisson St., Green Bay, WI 54302

Manitowoc, WI: 1701 S. 41st St., Manitowoc, WI 54220

Sheboygan, WI: 828 Pennsylvania Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53081

Milwaukee, WI: 433 W. St. Paul Ave. Ste. 150, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Chicago, IL: 630 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60607 (Launching soon)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The release says this new Greyhound offering "ensures continued access to reliable, affordable long-distance transportation for residents in underserved rural areas.