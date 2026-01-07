New Greyhound service in Wisconsin; connects Minneapolis to Chicago
MILWAUKEE - Greyhound announced on Tuesday, Jan. 7 the launch of service in Wisconsin – connecting Minneapolis and Chicago with stops in nearly a dozen state communities.
What we know:
A news release says there will be one trip per day in each direction, 7 days a week. Service has already begun, and tickets are available at greyhound.com or on the Greyhound mobile app.
Stops include:
- Minneapolis, MN: 516 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55403
- Eau Claire, WI: 6251 Truax Ln., Eau Claire, WI 54703
- Chippewa Falls, WI: 2971 Commercial Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
- Stanley, WI: 600 S. Broadway St., Stanley, WI 54768
- Abbotsford, WI: 1210 N. Division St., Abbotsford, WI 54421
- Wausau, WI: 555 Jefferson St., Wausau, WI 54403
- Wittenberg, WI: W17256 Red Oak Ln., Wittenberg, WI 54499
- Bonduel, WI: 218 S Cecil St., Bonduel, WI 54107
- Green Bay, WI: 1121 Radisson St., Green Bay, WI 54302
- Manitowoc, WI: 1701 S. 41st St., Manitowoc, WI 54220
- Sheboygan, WI: 828 Pennsylvania Ave., Sheboygan, WI 53081
- Milwaukee, WI: 433 W. St. Paul Ave. Ste. 150, Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Chicago, IL: 630 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60607 (Launching soon)
The release says this new Greyhound offering "ensures continued access to reliable, affordable long-distance transportation for residents in underserved rural areas.
