The New Fashioned launching new outdoor experience in Deer District
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MILWAUKEE - The Melt Yard, situated at The New Fashioned in Milwaukee’s Deer District, is debuting a new outdoor experience dedicated entirely to summer and cheese.
Guests are invited to experience Wisconsin summer through melted cheese; cold drinks, including Beren’s Brandy Old Fashioneds, Tito’s Bloody Marys, Monster Energy drinks, and shareable moments designed for social media and group gatherings.
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Timing: Friday, June 5–Sunday, September 13, 2026
- Thursdays 5-8pm (to coincide with Fitness on Deer District Plaza)
- Fridays 4-8pm (to coincide with live music in the Deer Garden)
- Saturdays 11am-3pm (Pup Pull Saturdays presented by Tito’s)
- Sundays 10am-2pm (to coincide with Deer District Farmers Market)
- Before all events at Fiserv Forum
Pup Pull Saturdays Presented by Tito’s will feature:
- Pup Cups
- Doggie Treats
- Dog Photo Ops
- Doggie prizes
Three HAWS Adoptable Dog Days:
- Saturday, July 11
- Saturday, August 1
- Saturday, September 12
The Melt Yard is made possible by Beren’s Old Fashioned Brandy, Visit Milwaukee, Tito’s, Monster Energy, Gruber Law Offices, and Bars & Recreation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Bars and Recreation.