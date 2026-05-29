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The New Fashioned launching new outdoor experience in Deer District

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Published  May 29, 2026 12:09 PM CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Deer District, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Summer and cheese are taking center stage at The Melt Yard's new outdoor experience, located at The New Fashioned in Milwaukee’s Deer District.
    • Guests are invited to experience Wisconsin summer through melted cheese and cold drinks. 
    • There will be pup pull on Saturdays along with three HAWS Adoptable Dog Days. 

MILWAUKEE - The Melt Yard, situated at The New Fashioned in Milwaukee’s Deer District, is debuting a new outdoor experience dedicated entirely to summer and cheese.

Guests are invited to experience Wisconsin summer through melted cheese; cold drinks, including Beren’s Brandy Old Fashioneds, Tito’s Bloody Marys, Monster Energy drinks, and shareable moments designed for social media and group gatherings. 

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Timing: Friday, June 5–Sunday, September 13, 2026​

  • Thursdays 5-8pm (to coincide with Fitness on Deer District Plaza)​
  • Fridays 4-8pm (to coincide with live music in the Deer Garden)​
  • Saturdays 11am-3pm (Pup Pull Saturdays presented by Tito’s)
  • Sundays 10am-2pm (to coincide with Deer District Farmers Market)​
  • Before all events​ at Fiserv Forum

Pup Pull Saturdays​ Presented by Tito’s will feature: 

  • Pup Cups
  • Doggie Treats​
  • Dog Photo Ops ​​
  • Doggie prizes​

Three HAWS Adoptable Dog Days​:

  • Saturday, July 11​
  • Saturday, August 1​
  • Saturday, September 12​

The Melt Yard is made possible by Beren’s Old Fashioned BrandyVisit MilwaukeeTito’sMonster EnergyGruber Law Offices, and Bars & Recreation.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Bars and Recreation. 

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