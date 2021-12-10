New exhibit that offers a 'Voyage Into The Deep'

Do you like technology, animals or archaeology? The Milwaukee Public Museum’s newest exhibit is a must-see before it goes away in early January.

Brian is getting a preview of what you can experience at the museum’s Voyage To The Deep.

About Voyage To The Deep (website)

The exhibit tells a story of underwater exploration and adventure based on Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Designed for kids aged 2 - 10, visitors to Voyage to the Deep can engage with both the fantasy of the novel and the facts of today, exploring Verne’s imaginary world and the real-life wonders of the oceans.

Voyage to the Deep is family-friendly and highly interactive. Kids can role play as a submariner encountering all kinds of sea creatures, transporting them into a new world through an immersive exhibit experience, engaging displays and tabletops and hands-on activities.

Exhibit features include:

A kid-sized submarine: Explore how submarines work, investigate sea life and experience what it’s like to live onboard;

A shark’s belly: Find out what sharks eat;

A big slide: Take a ride down this sea-themed adventure;

A kelp forest: Navigate and explore just like a fish;

Atlantis: Explore the sunken city and learn to write your name in an ancient script;

And so much more!

This exhibit is open during regular MPM hours — Thursday through Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets for Museum admission and the Voyage to the Deep exhibition can be purchased online at www.mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. Visitors are required to follow MPM’s COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing and mandatory masks.