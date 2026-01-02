Expand / Collapse search

New contender for best pizza in Lake Country; check out The Inn

By
Published  January 2, 2026 8:00am CST
Out and About
About The Inn

Brian Kramp is at The Inn with the couple that restored a 100+ year-old building with an award-winning contemporary dining experience.

The Brief

    • Attention pizza lovers! There’s a new contender for best pizza in Lake Country.
    • Brian Kramp is in Hartland at The Inn where guests are raving about their wood-fired pizzas and coming back for more.

HARTLAND, Wis. - Downtown Hartland is home to one of Lake Country’s most popular restaurants of 2025 – and they’re just getting started. Brian Kramp is at The Inn – located at 110 Cottonwood Avenue -- with the couple that restored a 100+ year-old building with an award-winning contemporary dining experience.

Woodfire pizza cooking

