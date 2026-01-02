New contender for best pizza in Lake Country; check out The Inn
HARTLAND, Wis. - Downtown Hartland is home to one of Lake Country’s most popular restaurants of 2025 – and they’re just getting started. Brian Kramp is at The Inn – located at 110 Cottonwood Avenue -- with the couple that restored a 100+ year-old building with an award-winning contemporary dining experience.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people at The Inn.