New Berlin warns of phishing scam targeting permit, planning applicants

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The Brief Fraudulent emails mimicking the City of New Berlin Planning Department have prompted a warning from city officials. Scammers are sending emails disguised as city staff or departments to demand payment for permit, application, or review fees. Requests for wire transfers are a key warning sign.



New Berlin is cautioning residents, property owners, local businesses, contractors, and planning applicants against scam emails falsely appearing to originate from the city's Planning Department.

About the scam

Dig deeper:

According to a news release from the City of New Berlin, the scam features emails impersonating city personnel and departments, requesting fees for permits, applications, or reviews.

By utilizing official branding, real addresses, and public property details, the fraudsters make these false payment demands look authentic.

Requests for wire transfers are a key warning sign. The City of New Berlin will never request permit or application fees through wire transfers, peer-to-peer apps, cryptocurrency, or other unofficial payment channels.

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Receive a questionable payment request?

What you can do:

Anyone who receives a questionable payment request related to a City permit, application, or fee should contact New Berlin City Hall directly at (262) 786-8610 before making a payment.

Official City email communications come from addresses ending in @newberlinwi.gov, @newberlin.org, or nbpolice.org; however, scammers can sometimes imitate names, logos, or other identifying information.

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What you should do

What we know:

Residents, businesses, contractors, and applicants should:

Avoid responding to suspicious emails.

Avoid clicking unexpected links or opening suspicious attachments.

Never provide personal, banking, or financial information to an unverified source.

Never send payment by wire transfer, peer-to-peer payment app, or cryptocurrency in response to an unexpected City payment request.

Contact City Hall directly at (262) 786-8610 with questions about fees or payment instructions.