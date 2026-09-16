The Brief Hank Glembin, 35, faces new criminal charges after allegedly grabbing a postal worker and leaving her 15 doses of Xanax. The New Berlin man previously made national headlines for allegedly impersonating a federal Border Patrol agent. Glembin appeared in a Waukesha County court where his defense attorney requested a mental competency evaluation.



A 35-year-old New Berlin man, who was previously accused of pretending to be a U.S. Border Patrol agent, faces new criminal charges for allegedly grabbing a postal worker and giving her pills.

Hank Glembin court appearance

What we know:

Prosecutors have now charged Hank Glembin with two counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He appeared in a Waukesha County courtroom Wednesday, and defense attorney Peter Wolff asked the court to order a competency evaluation for Glembin during a brief preliminary hearing.

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Prosecutors say Glembin grabbed the wrist and thigh of a female letter carrier outside his New Berlin home. Investigators said Glembin left her a handwritten note stating, "I may like you," and, "I'm ready to rock, baby," alongside 15 doses of Xanax marked, "If you need 'em."

Hank Glembin appears in Waukesha County courtroom on Sept. 16, 2026.

The backstory:

In January 2025, Glembin was arrested after Muskego police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a deer. Officers said Glembin arrived wearing a U.S. Border Patrol vest and identification, hit on a female officer and later visited the police station asking for her name.

New Berlin police later reported Glembin falsely claimed he earned two Purple Hearts for combat duty, leading to additional charges of felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and making false statements regarding military service awards.

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Competency and next steps

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the court will rule on Glembin's mental capacity to stand trial.

What's next:

Glembin remains out of custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a hearing covering all three of his pending criminal cases.