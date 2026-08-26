The Brief New Berlin residents and faith leaders are calling on Mayor Dave Ament to resign over anti-Muslim Facebook posts. Ament apologized to the community and city leaders during a New Berlin Common Council meeting on Tuesday. The council passed a resolution condemning the posts, but stated it lacks the authority to remove the mayor.



New Berlin’s mayor is facing calls to resign over anti-Muslim posts shared on his personal Facebook page. Faith leaders and groups said the mayor's actions are unacceptable.

The backstory:

Dozens of residents and advocate groups gathered inside the New Berlin Common Council meeting on Tuesday to demand that Mayor Dave Ament resign.

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It came amid fierce backlash over a series of controversial posts on Ament's personal Facebook page, which appeared to target Islam and Muslims. Among the posts reviewed by FOX6 News, one read: "America needs to shut down all mosques and ban Islam."

New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament

Calls for resignation

What they're saying:

Before the meeting even began, the tension inside New Berlin City Hall was unmistakable – rows of residents holding signs reading "RESIGN, MAYOR AMENT" and "NEW BERLIN DESERVES BETTER."

Community members told the council Ament's messages breed fear, erode trust, fuel hate and racism. They demanded real accountability.

New Berlin mayor's apology

The other side:

When the meeting kicked off, Ament spent the first few minutes offering an apology, even reading aloud some of the critical messages he received directly.

"For this I am sincerely sorry. For the divisions and the hurt I have caused to many of you, and in our community. I accept the criticism of me personally, as my actions have needlessly intensified that. I apologize for our great staff, council members and this wonderful community," Ament said.

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Community members call for Mayor Dave Ament to resign at New Berlin Common Council meeting on Aug. 25.

What they're saying:

While folks in attendance at Tuesday's meeting acknowledged his formal apology, they are still demanding his actions be condemned and for him to resign. More than 15 people spoke during public comment to express their thoughts.

"This isn't something that just happened by chance, he accidentally posted something. This is indicative of something that has been going on for months, possibly years, we just got sick of searching and looking at everything," Janan Najeeb, founder and executive director of the Muslim Women's Coalition, said. "This is a representation of who he is, of his character, of his values, and I think that anything less than resigning is unacceptable."

Can council members remove the mayor?

What's next:

The Common Council did pass a resolution affirming the city's "Commitment to Religious Freedom and the Community." The resolution condemns Ament's actions, but also explains the that the council does not have the authority to remove him from his position.

Council members did not comment after the meeting. Ament left after he spoke.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.