New Berlin industrial accident; man trapped in machinery, seriously injured

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The Brief On Friday, Aug. 14, emergency crews dispatched to a New Berlin industrial facility at 7:45 a.m. found a man trapped in a machine. Firefighters, technical specialists, maintenance staff, and responding physicians worked together to provide advanced medical care while dismantling the equipment. The man was freed about an hour and a half later and taken to a local hospital in stable but serious condition.



A person was seriously injured after getting trapped in industrial machinery at a business in New Berlin on Friday morning, Aug. 14.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the New Berlin Fire Department, at about 7:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to an industrial accident at Denali Ingredients on Ryerson Road for a report of a man trapped in industrial machinery.

When crews got there, they found a "complex machinery entrapment" requiring an extended and highly coordinated rescue operation. Based on the circumstances, additional specialized medical and technical rescue resources were requested.

The New Berlin Fire Department Medical Director, a physician from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, responded to the scene to help with advanced medical care during the extrication.

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An additional physician and medical director from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin were also requested and responded to the scene to provide further medical support. The City of Waukesha Fire Department Special Services Team was requested to provide specialized equipment and personnel for the machinery extrication.

Due to the nature of the patient's injuries and anticipated medical needs, Wauwatosa Fire Department Med 51 was also requested to the scene.

Med 51 is one of the closest Milwaukee County paramedic units equipped with blood administration capabilities. Firefighters, physicians, law enforcement personnel, technical rescue specialists, and the company's maintenance staff worked together to carefully disassemble and manipulate the industrial equipment while providing continuous medical care to the patient.

At approximately 9:21 a.m., the patient was successfully freed from the machinery. The patient was taken to an area hospital in stable but serious condition for continued medical care.