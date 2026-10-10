New automated lane closure coming as part of I-94 East-West Freeway project
MILWAUKEE - An automated lane closure system (ALCS) will be installed near General Mitchell Boulevard as part of the I-94 East-West Freeway project in Milwaukee County.
Courtesy of WisDOT.
Upcoming lane closure
What we know:
An ALCS, known as SwiftGate, will be installed along westbound I-94 near General Mitchell Boulevard.
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This ALCS will assist the Brewers post-game traffic, as well as safely reinforce the lane closure while minimizing impacts to traffic.
Similar technology was previously used on the Hoan Bridge and is expected to be used again during other phases of the I-94 project.
SwiftGate automatic lane closure system
Dig deeper:
SwiftGate is a type of automatic lane closure system that is controlled with a remote control and can be deployed in less than a minute.
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SwiftGate has been tested for motorist safety and is highly visible. Gate arm lengths range between two and 11 feet.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).