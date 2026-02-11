Neil Diamond tribute artist missing outfits after dry cleaner closes

The Brief A Neil Diamond tribute artist is among the customers affected by the sudden closure of a Milwaukee dry cleaner. Sun's Family Dry Cleaners shut its doors in November. Its property owner said the business owner stopped paying rent. Among the missing items was a vest worn by Mike Sardina, one of the real-life inspirations for the film 'Song Sung Blue.' Contact 6 helped to recover the vest.



The sudden closure of a dry cleaner is upsetting customers in Milwaukee. Among them is a Neil Diamond tribute artist who lost some of his favorite glittery looks.

Eric Ebert's professional wardrobe is filled with sequins and beaded fringe. Every outfit needs to sparkle when Ebert takes the stage.

"I've been doing this for almost 25 years," Ebert told Contact 6.

Being a Neil Diamond tribute artist is the Greenfield man's full-time job. Getting into character starts with the right look.

Ebert met with Contact 6 because six of his favorite performance outfits were missing.

"I had hit a wall and I just didn't know who to contact," said Ebert. "My fiance said, "well, maybe Contact 6 would be able to help."

In November, Ebert dropped off four jackets and two vests at Sun's Family Dry Cleaners near 76th and Oklahoma. Two days later, he returned to find an eviction notice on the door.

When Contact 6 visited in January, the property was empty aside from dry-cleaning machinery. The building is listed for sale.

One of Ebert's missing vests was worn by Mike Sardina of Lightning and Thunder. Mike and Claire Sardina are the real-life inspirations for the movie 'Song Sung Blue.'

Ebert performed with Claire Sardina before the film's premiere in Milwaukee.

"I'd really like to wear that vest," said Ebert, who won it in a raffle.

Glenn West is the property's owner. He and his wife ran Sun's Family Dry Cleaners for decades before selling the business to Timothy Yaj about four years ago.

"The gentleman who owned the business stopped paying rent, stopped paying his water bills," said West.

West says no dry cleaning is left inside the building. He told Contact 6 he's upset on behalf of his old customers.

West says he watched Yaj carry out the remaining dry cleaning, including a black jacket with gold sequins. West doesn't know where the jacket was taken.

A message on the dry cleaner's front door notified customers that they could pick up their items at CH Alterations. Contact 6 visited the property but was told Ebert's outfits weren't there.

Contact 6 visited Yaj's listed address in Sheboygan twice, but nobody answered the door. The consumer team left a message and pictures of the missing items.

Contact 6 did spot some dry cleaning hanging in a car outside the house, but it didn't look like Ebert's.

"I hope he didn't sell them or throw them away," said Ebert. "They're part of my show. They're part of my livelihood."

In Sheboygan, a man who identified himself as Yaj's brother said he'd been hospitalized recently and was going through a difficult time.

Contact 6 also found a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filed by Yaj and emailed his law office. A paralegal tried contacting Yaj on Ebert's behalf.

Contact 6 hoped to return Ebert's items in time for his show at the Fond du Lac Eagles Club on Jan. 31. That didn't happen. The show went on anyway.

One week later, Contact 6 got an anonymous text saying, "I saw you were looking for some vests & jackets. I put everything we could find on our porch so you can come pick them up..."

Back in Sheboygan, Contact 6 found one of Ebert's jackets and two of his vests outside Yaj's home, including the vest that belonged to the Sardina's.

One hour later, the consumer segment handed the clothing to Ebert.

"This is fantastic. Thank you," said Ebert.

Ebert is still hopes to recover the three outfits that remain missing.

Ebert sent Contact 6 a video of him wearing one of the recovered jackets during a performance at a senior center on Feb. 10.

Other customers have successfully picked up their dry cleaning at CH Alterations. Contact 6 saw the rack of remaining items inside the business.

