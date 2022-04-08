Expand / Collapse search

National Zoo Lovers Day at The Racine Zoo

By
Published 
Updated 11:10AM
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

National Zoo Lovers Day at The Racine Zoo

Brian has details on this year’s camps and how the kids can learn to love the zoo through up close encounters with their animals.

RACINE, Wis. - Looking for something fun for the kids to do this summer? The Racine Zoo can help with their summer programs. Brian has details on this year’s camps and how the kids can learn to love the zoo through up close encounters with their animals.

If you love going to the zoo, this is your day because it’s National Zoo Lovers Day!

Brian is celebrating the occasion at the Racine Zoo where they’re all in for the animals today and every day of the year.

Charlie Berens talks Midwest Survival Guide Tour
article

Charlie Berens talks Midwest Survival Guide Tour

Charlie Berens joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Dolly Parton's home offered up as wedding venue
article

Dolly Parton's home offered up as wedding venue

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.