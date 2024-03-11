National Pi Day 2024: Pizza deals to celebrate 3.14

article

National Pi Day is on March 14 and it marks the day that the scientific community and the world at large celebrate and recognize the mathematical constant of pi.

The number pi, or π, symbolizes the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter and is equal to approximately 3.14159, with a fraction of 22/7.

So, in honor of pi, here are some pizza "pi" deals that you can look forward to in honor of 3.14159265359… well, you get it.

Get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 in celebration of Pi Day.

Buy one large pizza, get one 50% off on Pi Day.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s is offering a mix and match deal on Pi Day.

Guests can pick any two or more menu items for just $6.99 each and Domino’s is offering a carryout deal which includes all one-topping pizzas for just $7.99.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is offering a personal cheese pizza for just $3.14 with a purchase of any large or extra-large pizza on March 14. This offer is only valid for loyalty rewards members.

California Pizza Kitchen

The California Pizza Kitchen is offering rewards members who make a minimum purchase of $25 while dining in, one of CPK’s classic pizzas for $3.14.

Guests can choose the Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese Pizza.

This offer is available at most CPK restaurants across the United States except Hawaii.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s is offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with a regular purchase of any large or extra large pizza with the code PIDAY2024.

Chuck E. Cheese is offering guests 1,000 bonus e-tickets if they purchase any All You Can Play games of 60 minutes or more on Pi Day.

7-11 is offering a whole pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven , Speedway and Stripes stores when using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards .

Additionally, 7NOW users can get $14 off $30 using the promo code PIDAYDEAL and free delivery with a purchase of $15 or more on Pi Day.

Don’t forget to check your local pizza spots for deals near you.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.