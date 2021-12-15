Expand / Collapse search

National Cathedral to ring funeral bell 800 times in memory of 800K Americans lost to COVID-19

Published 
Updated 10:19AM
FOX 5 DC
National Cathedral article

The Washington National Cathedral is seen closed on Good Friday due to coronavirus pandemic on April 10, 2020. - The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 Friday as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with bi

Expand

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC - The Washington National Cathedral will ring its funeral bell 800 times Wednesday in memory of the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19

The tolling will take more than an hour starting at 5 p.m. (EST)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Globally, more than 5.3 million virus-related deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

Hospitals near capacity in Maryland

Maryland continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations -- they have doubled in the past three weeks alone. FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke to experts on this topic and has more.

The year began with the COVID-19 death toll at about 350,000 in the U.S., which doubled once October hit. Since March 2020, nearly 50 million people have tested positive for the virus in the country, JHU data shows. 

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES