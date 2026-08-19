Nathan Hale High School football coaches placed on leave, several resign

The Brief Several members of the Nathan Hale High School football coaching staff have stepped down and will not return this year. This follows the district placing several football coaches on administrative leave pending a confidential personnel investigation. One coach, Ryan Teetz, posted a goodbye message to his Facebook.



A southeast Wisconsin high school football program is facing a major shake-up less than 72 hours before its season opener.

What we know:

According to Nathan Hale High School, several members of the coaching staff have stepped down and will not return this year. This development follows the district's decision to place several football coaches on administrative leave during a confidential personnel investigation.

Nathan Hale High School has released two statements regarding the incident.

Nathan Hale High School statement | Aug. 6

"We want to inform you that, effective immediately, several members of our football coaching staff have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with District policy while the District conducts a confidential personnel investigation. Administrative leave is a standard District procedure utilized during certain investigations and should not be interpreted as a finding of wrongdoing or an indication of guilt. Please note that at no time has there been any concern regarding the safety or well-being of any of our student-athletes. Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

Our immediate priority is to minimize disruption to our student-athletes and athletic program. Practices and competitions will continue as scheduled, with qualified staff overseeing our football program. We recognize the impact this may have on the season already in progress. We are committed to conducting a thorough and timely investigation so we can reach an appropriate resolution while upholding the integrity of our athletic program and supporting our students."

Nathan Hale High School statement | Aug. 10

Since that communication, several members of the coaching staff have decided not to return this season. As we move forward, our focus is on providing stability and continuity for our student-athletes and ensuring they have the support they need for the rest of the season. We are pleased to share that our current defensive coordinator, Coach Cody Schumitsch, will serve as the interim head coach as we begin the search for a permanent head coach. Coach Schumitsch is a 2015 Nathan Hale graduate/player and has served as an assistant coach for the past several years, bringing valuable experience and familiarity with our student-athletes and Huskies football program.

We recognize that this is an unexpected change for our football community. To help our student-athletes prepare for the season, we are hosting the following events:

● Wednesday, August 12, 2026: An optional parent meeting will be held at 6:00 pm in the stadium bleachers at the athletic complex. Families will have an opportunity to meet Coach Schumitsch and other members of the coaching staff and discuss plans for the upcoming season.

● Wednesday, August 19, 2026: We will host a team cookout for our student-athletes and families. This will be an opportunity for everyone to connect, build relationships, and create excitement for the season ahead.

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Message from coach

What they're saying:

One coach, Ryan Teetz, posted a goodbye message to his Facebook.