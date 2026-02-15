NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park

It's still technically winter, but why not look ahead to spring?

Head to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center to check out the NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show!

There you can meet more than 150 home improvement and remodeling experts. There will be show-floor favorites; hands-on displays, live presentations, and feature areas designed to help southeast Wisconsin homeowners connect with trusted local professionals and plan smarter remodeling projects.

Sunday, Feb. 15, is the last day of the show. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

