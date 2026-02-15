Expand / Collapse search

NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park

February 15, 2026
If you have a long list of things you would like to improve or update your home, the NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show can help you get the job done right. David Kallie joins us live from the State Fair Expo Center with everything you need to know about the event.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - It's still technically winter, but why not look ahead to spring?

Head to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center to check out the NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show!

There you can meet more than 150 home improvement and remodeling experts. There will be show-floor favorites; hands-on displays, live presentations, and feature areas designed to help southeast Wisconsin homeowners connect with trusted local professionals and plan smarter remodeling projects.

Sunday, Feb. 15, is the last day of the show. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Break out the tool belt. The NARI Spring Home Improvement Show is on now. The show gives people the chance to get inspiration for a future project in their home. Dannica Day joined FOX6 WakeUp from the State Fair Expo Center with more.

