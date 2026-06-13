Nancy Gruber dies, Milwaukee attorney and philanthropist

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The Brief Nancy Gruber, a Milwaukee attorney and philanthropist, has died. An obituary remembers her as someone who had a "zest for life." She was often out with her husband, David, cheering on the Brewers and Bucks.



Nancy Gruber, a cheerleader for Milwaukee, a frequent philanthropist and a trusted attorney, has died. She was 70 years old.

An obituary remembers Nancy Gruber as someone who had a "zest for life" and put her family first in everything.

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When she wasn't on the clock, Nancy Gruber was often out with her husband, David Gruber, cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Nancy Gruber was a minority owner of the Bucks. On Saturday, the team released a statement remembering her for her generosity and spirit that said: "She had a way of making people feel welcomed and valued, and her warmth brought a sense of joy and connection to those around her."

Gruber Law Offices has been a long-time partner of FOX6 News. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family.