Mysterious lights in southeast Wisconsin sky; here's what they were

Did you see it? FOX6 News received calls about two mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night, March 1.

Viewers sent photos and video – and we have an answer.

They were not aliens or UFOs, but Venus and Jupiter.



Still, lots of people were wondering about the lights, even calling the police.

Listen to one dispatcher talking to one of their officers.

"They're reporting two really bright lights west of 76th Street, and they have no idea what it was," a dispatcher told an officer. "Once again, she thought it was a plane coming into the airport, but the lights haven't moved, so I don't know if it's a UFO following you or... "

Again, these were not spy balloons, UFOs or satellites but Jupiter and Venus.