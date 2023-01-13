Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee

article

The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.

Officials said a girl matching the description of Way was seen in the area walking away from the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Aunnie was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants. She is a 16-year-old white female, 5’2" tall, 105 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left forearm of "999" and a tattoo of "FML" on her abdomen. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.