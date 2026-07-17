Gunfire hits homes near Muskego gun club, police investigate

The Brief Muskego police are investigating after gunfire struck three separate homes last weekend. Preliminary findings indicate the gunshots came from the direction of Schultz Gun Club. Impacted homeowners are asking for answers and seeking to prevent future incidents.



Community members are hoping for answers after three homes in semi-rural Muskego were hit by gunfire last weekend. The Muskego Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident.

Bullet hits home

What they're saying:

"If my granddaughter was standing there, this would've been a terrible travesty," said Blair Shingledeckir.

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Shingledeckir said he went out for his morning coffee last weekend, looked down and saw a shotgun slug on his porch – noting it fit right in a hole left behind.

Bullet strikes Blair Shingledeckir's home in Muskego.

"We did not expect a bullet to ever hit our house," said Shingledeckir.

Turns out, it was not the only home in that subdivision hit by gunfire.

Police investigation

The backstory:

Muskego police said three homes on Harvest Court were hit by gunfire between July 10 and July 12.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Muskego police said preliminary information indicates the homes were struck from the direction of nearby Schultz Gun Club. The police department said it wouldn’t release any police reports due to the ongoing investigation. FOX6 News reached out with follow-up questions, and didn’t hear back in time for the deadline.

"We have wonderful neighbors around here, and we knew there was a gun club here when we built this home," said Shingledeckir.

Schultz Gun Club

Gun club safety concern

Dig deeper:

According to the club's website, the founder opened Schultz Gun Club in 1937, wanting to open a place where like-minded people enjoy shooting sports safely and responsibly.

"That's what they say – safe! They promote safety, they better get on top of this and figure out what happened," said Shingledeckir.

As police investigate, folks like Shingledeckir said their demand is simple.

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"Find out what happened, prevent it from ever happening again," said Shingledeckir.

FOX6 News reached out to Schultz Gun Club several times for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.