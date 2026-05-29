Muskego Dam Road closed, failing culverts pose safety risk: police

The Brief The Muskego Police Department shut down a stretch of Dam Road. An inspection found culverts beneath the road are failing, posing a safety risk. The road will be closed for the foreseeable future.



The Muskego Police Department shut down a stretch of Dam Road on Friday after an inspection found failing culverts pose an immediate safety risk.

What we know:

Dam Road is closed between State Highway 36 and Kelsey Drive. The inspection found two culverts, which run underneath the road, are failing, making the road unsafe for traffic.

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The road will be closed for the foreseeable future. Police ask the public to follow the posted road closure and detour signs and to not move the barricades.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long it will take to repair the failing culverts and reopen the road. The police department said further updates will be posted on the city's website.

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