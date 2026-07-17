Muskego debit card theft, fraud; $1,000+ purchased, suspect sought
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Police in Muskego are looking for the suspect who they say stole a debit card and used it to buy over $1,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores.
Debit card theft
What we know:
According to the Musekgo Police Department, on July 3 at about 6:30 p.m., the victim accidently left their debit card in the card reader at Walmart.
The victim later discovered he didn't have his debit card, and observed multiple unauthorized transactions totaling $1,177.
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These unauthorized transactions were made at a Sephora and Kohl's in Muskego, an Ulta Beauty in Greendale, and at The Ridge Cinema in New Berlin.
Police tips
What we know:
Muskego police said the suspect was observed on camera at Walmart taking the debit card, concealing it with another card, and leaving the store in a Jeep Wrangler at approximately 6:40 p.m.
If you're able to assist with the identification of this suspect, please contact Officer Jones at the Muskego Police Department, wjones@muskego.wi.gov, or 262-679-4130.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Muskego Police Department.