Muskego debit card theft, fraud; $1,000+ purchased, suspect sought

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The Brief Muskego police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to debit card fraud. Police say the suspect was observed on camera at Walmart taking the debit card. The victim later discovered unauthorized transactions totaling $1,177.



Police in Muskego are looking for the suspect who they say stole a debit card and used it to buy over $1,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores.

Debit card theft

What we know:

According to the Musekgo Police Department, on July 3 at about 6:30 p.m., the victim accidently left their debit card in the card reader at Walmart.

The victim later discovered he didn't have his debit card, and observed multiple unauthorized transactions totaling $1,177.

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These unauthorized transactions were made at a Sephora and Kohl's in Muskego, an Ulta Beauty in Greendale, and at The Ridge Cinema in New Berlin.

Police tips

What we know:

Muskego police said the suspect was observed on camera at Walmart taking the debit card, concealing it with another card, and leaving the store in a Jeep Wrangler at approximately 6:40 p.m.

If you're able to assist with the identification of this suspect, please contact Officer Jones at the Muskego Police Department, wjones@muskego.wi.gov, or 262-679-4130.