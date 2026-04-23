Muskego crash involving garbage truck, semi leaves 1 man hurt

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The Brief Muskego police say a garbage truck and semi crashed on Cape Road Thursday afternoon. A 23-year-old Franksville man was flown to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A two-vehicle crash in Muskego left one person seriously injured Thursday afternoon, April 23, according to the Muskego Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. near Cape and Boxhorn (CTH OO), where a garbage truck and a semi-truck with a trailer collided while both were traveling southbound.

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Police said the garbage truck driver, a 23-year-old man from Franksville, was injured in the crash. Bystanders began providing aid before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters with the Tess Corners Fire Department spent about an hour extricating the driver from the vehicle. He was then flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The semi-truck driver, a 60-year-old man from West Allis, was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Dig deeper:

Cape was shut down between Ryan and Boxhorn as crews worked at the scene.

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The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with reconstructing the crash.

Authorities say the cause remains under investigation.