Murder-for-hire plot: Oshkosh police arrest 39-year-old woman

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Oshkosh Police Department officials said Wednesday, Aug. 4 they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Police said the woman was taken into custody Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Oshkosh. The woman, who is from Oshkosh, was arrested without incident.

The targeted victim was not injured, police said.

The woman is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide. No further information has been released.

