Gun on Mukwonago school bus, district releases new details
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - The Mukwonago Area School District on Friday released new details about an incident in which a parent brought a gun onto a school bus.
What they're saying:
School district administrators said a bus driver allowed the mother of two students to ride the bus "out of concern for her safety" on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 28.
The bus driver said it looked like there was a "domestic conflict" happening outside the bus, according to the district. He then drove the mother and the remaining students to a different location.
Law enforcement showed up when the bus got to its last stop. At that time, the mother told officers she had a gun in a locked case. The weapon stayed in the case throughout the time she was on the bus.
The school district said the bus company, Dousman Transport, has a policy against "unauthorized riders." MASD Superintendent Joe Koch said the bus driver has been "through the disciplinary process."
