Mukwonago parent brought firearm onto school bus, district says

The Mukwonago Area School District says a parent boarded a Section Elementary school bus last week with a lockbox containing a firearm, though officials say the weapon remained secured and was never removed.

What we know:

According to a message from Superintendent Dr. Joe Koch, the incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 26, when a parent boarded the bus due to what was described as a reported personal safety concern.

The district said it later learned through an investigation by the Mukwonago Police Department that the parent had a lockbox containing a firearm. Officials said the weapon stayed secured in the lockbox throughout the bus route.

Student and staff safety remain the district’s top priority, Koch said, adding the district has been in contact with the Town of Mukwonago Police Department and thanked law enforcement for their support.

Dig deeper:

The district said it is meeting with Dousman Transport, the company that provides bus service, to re-establish clear protocols regarding non-students and non-staff riding buses.

Officials also said they are reviewing their current contract with the company to ensure expectations and procedures are clearly defined and consistently followed.

The district said it will continue to update the community as appropriate.