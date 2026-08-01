Mukwonago police seek suspect after street sensor shot

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The Brief Mukwonago police are searching for whoever is responsible for shooting a street sensor and solar panel at the intersection of Sugden and Beulah. It is believed that this was done as part of an anti-flock camera movement although the town does not have any flock cameras. Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Mukwonago police at 262-363-5188 .



Mukwonago police are searching for whoever is responsible for shooting a street sensor and solar panel.

What we know:

According to Mukwonago police, the unknown suspect shot the sensor and solar panel at the intersection of Sugden and Beulah roads sometime in July.

The damage is believed to have come from a shotgun and is estimated to cost thousands of dollars.

It is believed that this was done as part of an anti-flock camera movement. The Town of Mukwonago does not have any flock cameras.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Mukwonago police at 262-363-5188.