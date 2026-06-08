MPS unveils new grant-funded electric school buses

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The Brief MPS showcased their new grand-funded electric school buses on Monday. This district-wide rollout aims to cut transportation costs while improving air quality. MPS is introducing 150 electric buses in phases.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, June 8 showcased their new grand-funded electric school buses.

Electric school buses

What we know:

The rollout is part of a district-wide effort to lower transportation costs and provide cleaner air for students and the community.

MPS is introducing 150 electric buses in phases; the first 50 have arrived and will start carrying students this fall.

In a news release, MPS stated that transitioning away from diesel will save the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel surcharges and reduce harmful emissions around local schools.

What they're saying:

"Every new electric bus on the road replaces a diesel one, which means cleaner air for our students and healthier communities," said Dr. Cassellius. "This initiative builds on the district’s five-year District Sustainability Action Plan, developed with input from hundreds of stakeholders, and in partnership with the Green Schools National Network. By reducing bus emissions and managing resources responsibly, we are taking meaningful steps toward creating a healthier, more sustainable Milwaukee for all."

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Work is underway to install charging infrastructure at multiple transit locations throughout the city.

Additional phases of deployment will follow in the coming years, expanding MPS’s electric fleet and advancing the district’s goals around sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and student health.

Funding was provided by federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus grants and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which covers the cost of the vehicles and the infrastructure needed to operate them, ensuring no additional financial burden to the district.