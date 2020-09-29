MPD: Shots fired near 25th and Melvina, 55-year-old man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Melvina on Monday evening, Sept. 28.

Officials say a 55-year-old man was wounded during a dispute around 8:30 p.m. with a 52-year-old Milwaukee man, who is now in custody for this offense.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.