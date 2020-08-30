MPD: Officer hurt after police van struck by vehicle, flipped on its side

A Milwaukee police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday, Aug. 30 after the police van he was in was struck by a vehicle at 27th and Lincoln.

The collision happened shortly before 4 a.m. The officer was driving westbound on W. Lincoln Avenue -- and struck by a vehicle going northbound on S. 27th Street. The impact of the striking vehicle was able to flip the police van on its side. The officer was trapped inside.

Citizens stopped to help remove the officer from the police van prior to assisting officers arriving on the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle was located and taken into custody.